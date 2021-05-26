Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $14.84M

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) open the trading on May 25, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.75% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.15 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNXP posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $323.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $368.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1542, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9447.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 13.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 16,733 shares at the rate of 1.32, making the entire transaction reach 22,088 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 135,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for 0.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 118,267 in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 28.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, TNXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

[Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0758.

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.59% that was lower than 100.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.