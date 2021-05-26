Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) last month performance of 45.64% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) open the trading on May 25, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.85% to $2.17. During the day, the stock rose to $2.20 and sunk to $2.00 before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRN posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$2.13.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $294.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.33.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.62%, in contrast to 14.39% institutional ownership.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -3.07.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, WRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

[Western Copper and Gold Corporation, WRN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.83% that was higher than 84.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.