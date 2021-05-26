Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) started the day on May 25, 2021, with a price increase of 0.31% at $9.84. During the day, the stock rose to $9.90 and sunk to $9.66 before settling in for the price of $9.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $8.50-$25.47.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $631.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.05.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.38.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.28% that was lower than 87.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.