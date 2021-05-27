A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) as it 5-day change was 4.66%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 26, 2021, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) set off with pace as it heaved 7.42% to $4.49. During the day, the stock rose to $4.58 and sunk to $4.18 before settling in for the price of $4.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAY posted a 52-week range of $3.16-$9.06.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $306.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.05.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 81.30% institutional ownership.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -30.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in the upcoming year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27.

In the same vein, CBAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.94 million was inferior to the volume of 1.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.69% that was higher than 54.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.