American Express Company (AXP) is 6.22% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on May 26, 2021, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.36% to $158.58. During the day, the stock rose to $159.38 and sunk to $157.37 before settling in for the price of $158.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXP posted a 52-week range of $89.11-$160.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 2.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $804.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $802.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $149.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.52.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 59000 workers. It has generated 599,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,901. The stock had 0.76 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.21, operating margin was +14.62 and Pretax Margin of +11.25.

American Express Company (AXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. American Express Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07, this organization’s Pres., GSG and TLS sold 2,460 shares at the rate of 157.53, making the entire transaction reach 387,524 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,645. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 30, Company’s Pres., GSG and TLS sold 5,260 for 153.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 805,359. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,105 in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.61) by $1.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.16 while generating a return on equity of 13.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Express Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.90% and is forecasted to reach 9.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.02, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.49.

In the same vein, AXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Express Company, AXP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.93 million was lower the volume of 3.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.54% While, its Average True Range was 2.85.

Raw Stochastic average of American Express Company (AXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.11% that was lower than 27.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.