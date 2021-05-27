Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) went down -1.52% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) started the day on May 26, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.52% at $1.30. During the day, the stock rose to $1.34 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASM posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$2.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.82 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2800, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1875.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 350 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.85, operating margin was -35.19 and Pretax Margin of -58.09.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Silver Industry. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 2.95% institutional ownership.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2017, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -48.89 while generating a return on equity of -13.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.47.

In the same vein, ASM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.0822.

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.54% that was lower than 106.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.