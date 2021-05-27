Azul S.A. (AZUL) recent quarterly performance of 14.05% is not showing the real picture

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) started the day on May 26, 2021, with a price increase of 11.83% at $26.46. During the day, the stock rose to $26.50 and sunk to $24.68 before settling in for the price of $23.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $7.72-$25.84.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -349.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.06.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9557 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.67, operating margin was -37.38 and Pretax Margin of -192.84.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.22) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -188.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -349.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.46.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.36, a figure that is expected to reach -1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.45% that was higher than 58.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.