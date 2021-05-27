Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is predicted to post EPS of 0.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) started the day on May 26, 2021, with a price increase of 5.42% at $37.18. During the day, the stock rose to $37.29 and sunk to $35.50 before settling in for the price of $35.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELY posted a 52-week range of $14.62-$35.55.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -263.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.58.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4200 employees. It has generated 378,443 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,222. The stock had 10.98 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.31, operating margin was +4.26 and Pretax Margin of -8.02.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Callaway Golf Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 72.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s EVP, Callaway Golf sold 1,746 shares at the rate of 37.21, making the entire transaction reach 64,969 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,296. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s EVP, Callaway Golf sold 12,377 for 35.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 434,804. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,042 in total.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -7.99 while generating a return on equity of -17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -263.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -57.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Callaway Golf Company (ELY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.78, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.93.

In the same vein, ELY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.72% that was higher than 46.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.