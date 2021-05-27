Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) 20 Days SMA touch 7.37%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) established initial surge of 11.16% at $10.46, as the Stock market unbolted on May 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.48 and sunk to $9.37 before settling in for the price of $9.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RAAS posted a 52-week range of $8.37-$59.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.95.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$11.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30.

Technical Analysis of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cloopen Group Holding Limited, RAAS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.