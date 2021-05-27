Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) EPS growth this year is 13.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on May 26, 2021, Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) started slowly as it slid -5.52% to $102.11. During the day, the stock rose to $105.79 and sunk to $101.15 before settling in for the price of $108.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCK posted a 52-week range of $61.00-$114.55.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $105.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.55.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 33000 employees. It has generated 350,333 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,545. The stock had 6.84 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.95, operating margin was +11.64 and Pretax Margin of +8.01.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Crown Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07, this organization’s President – Asia Pacific Div. sold 5,136 shares at the rate of 113.60, making the entire transaction reach 583,453 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 48,471. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28, Company’s Director sold 334 for 109.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,659. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,031,043 in total.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.39) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +5.01 while generating a return on equity of 29.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.80% and is forecasted to reach 7.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.56, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.45.

In the same vein, CCK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.22, a figure that is expected to reach 1.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Crown Holdings Inc., CCK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.39 million was better the volume of 1.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.94% While, its Average True Range was 2.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.50% that was higher than 29.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.