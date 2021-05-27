Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) volume hits 5.72 million: A New Opening for Investors

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) flaunted slowness of -1.15% at $21.49, as the Stock market unbolted on May 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $21.95 and sunk to $21.39 before settling in for the price of $21.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DNB posted a 52-week range of $21.17-$29.55.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $428.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $318.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.87.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. industry. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 55.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 23.30, making the entire transaction reach 116,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 11, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 42,900 for 23.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 998,038. This particular insider is now the holder of 415,802 in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.2) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -26.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.16.

In the same vein, DNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., DNB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.98% that was lower than 31.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.