Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) last month volatility was 8.15%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) started the day on May 26, 2021, with a price increase of 5.43% at $4.08. During the day, the stock rose to $4.47 and sunk to $3.75 before settling in for the price of $3.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DYAI posted a 52-week range of $3.34-$10.98.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.09.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Dyadic International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 24.50% institutional ownership.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 64.49.

In the same vein, DYAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.15% that was lower than 83.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.