Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) EPS growth this year is -74.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) started the day on May 26, 2021, with a price increase of 6.64% at $8.67. During the day, the stock rose to $8.90 and sunk to $8.00 before settling in for the price of $8.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTX posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$8.19.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -74.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $534.94 million.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6300 employees. It has generated 352,791 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 9,302. The stock had 3.86 Receivables turnover and 1.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.28, operating margin was +9.49 and Pretax Margin of +3.92.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Garrett Motion Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 72.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 6.22, making the entire transaction reach 124,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s President & CEO bought 25,000 for 6.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 165,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 146,800 in total.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.53) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +2.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -74.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, GTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02.

Technical Analysis of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.