GreenBox POS (GBOX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 5.05

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) open the trading on May 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 9.62% to $11.05. During the day, the stock rose to $12.30 and sunk to $10.0801 before settling in for the price of $10.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBOX posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$20.78.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -62.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -500.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $479.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.66.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 18 employees. It has generated 473,612 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -278,188. The stock had 3.02 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.06, operating margin was -59.87 and Pretax Margin of -58.74.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. GreenBox POS’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.90%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -58.74.

GreenBox POS’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -500.60%.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GreenBox POS (GBOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.60.

In the same vein, GBOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of GreenBox POS (GBOX)

[GreenBox POS, GBOX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.