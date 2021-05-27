Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Moves -0.17% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) flaunted slowness of -0.17% at $101.07, as the Stock market unbolted on May 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $102.13 and sunk to $100.34 before settling in for the price of $101.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MXIM posted a 52-week range of $55.93-$102.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -1.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.99.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Maxim Integrated Products Inc. industry. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR sold 13,200 shares at the rate of 100.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,320,166 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 215,881. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR sold 3,450 for 95.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 327,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 222,481 in total.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.96, and its Beta score is 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.15.

In the same vein, MXIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MXIM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.42 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.42% While, its Average True Range was 2.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.02% that was higher than 36.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.