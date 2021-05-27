NewAge Inc. (NBEV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.22

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) established initial surge of 6.31% at $2.36, as the Stock market unbolted on May 26, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.42 and sunk to $2.22 before settling in for the price of $2.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBEV posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$4.55.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 158.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $308.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.60.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NewAge Inc. industry. NewAge Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 28.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 25,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,309.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NewAge Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NewAge Inc. (NBEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.90.

In the same vein, NBEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NewAge Inc., NBEV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. (NBEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.11% that was lower than 77.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.