No matter how cynical the overall market is Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) open the trading on May 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.36% to $5.50. During the day, the stock rose to $5.59 and sunk to $5.34 before settling in for the price of $5.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ORC posted a 52-week range of $4.11-$6.22.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $94.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $516.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.42.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.04, operating margin was +29.85 and Pretax Margin of +2.34.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 38.30% institutional ownership.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.26) by -$0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +2.34 while generating a return on equity of 0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.17, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.70.

In the same vein, ORC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

[Orchid Island Capital Inc., ORC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.05% that was lower than 31.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.