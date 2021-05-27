Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) last week performance was 1.96%

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) open the trading on May 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.10% to $14.08. During the day, the stock rose to $14.15 and sunk to $13.52 before settling in for the price of $13.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OII posted a 52-week range of $3.31-$15.83.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.53.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Oceaneering International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 91.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 15.10, making the entire transaction reach 452,850 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 129,909. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director sold 38,325 for 14.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 541,532. This particular insider is now the holder of 228,448 in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.34.

In the same vein, OII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

[Oceaneering International Inc., OII] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.09% that was lower than 78.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.