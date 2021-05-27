R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) last month volatility was 4.19%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) open the trading on May 26, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.54% to $23.24. During the day, the stock rose to $24.72 and sunk to $22.6601 before settling in for the price of $25.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCM posted a 52-week range of $10.30-$31.28.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 61.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 448.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.13.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. R1 RCM Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 91.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 08, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 14,669 shares at the rate of 25.11, making the entire transaction reach 368,339 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 177,459. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 06, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 116,408 for 25.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,935,810. This particular insider is now the holder of 177,459 in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$2.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 448.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 97.36.

In the same vein, RCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

[R1 RCM Inc., RCM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.53% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.61% that was higher than 47.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.