Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) volume hits 8.01 million: A New Opening for Investors

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) started the day on May 26, 2021, with a price increase of 23.15% at $19.31. During the day, the stock rose to $21.90 and sunk to $16.58 before settling in for the price of $15.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TKAT posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$74.11.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $259.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.29.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 117 employees. It has generated 190,301 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -25,527. The stock had 0.54 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.30, operating margin was -34.28 and Pretax Margin of -13.14.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -13.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.10%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 56.38.

In the same vein, TKAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05.

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.19% While, its Average True Range was 3.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.81% that was lower than 337.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.