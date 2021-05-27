The key reasons why Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is -60.55% away from 52-week high?

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) open the trading on May 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.39% to $7.85. During the day, the stock rose to $8.00 and sunk to $7.33 before settling in for the price of $7.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGEN posted a 52-week range of $6.74-$19.90.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -26.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $683.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.48.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Compugen Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.00%, in contrast to 49.10% institutional ownership.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 341.75.

In the same vein, CGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

[Compugen Ltd., CGEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.54% that was lower than 73.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.