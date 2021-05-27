The key reasons why Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is -51.85% away from 52-week high?

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) started the day on May 26, 2021, with a price increase of 18.95% at $1.82. During the day, the stock rose to $2.19 and sunk to $1.60 before settling in for the price of $1.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLAG posted a 52-week range of $1.23-$3.78.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -51.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -189.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9954, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1469.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 148 employees. It has generated 24,586 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -75,690. The stock had 3.72 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.88, operating margin was -76.61 and Pretax Margin of -307.85.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.32%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,320,000 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 3,300,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,942,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 650,000 for 2.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,690,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,622,000 in total.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -307.85 while generating a return on equity of -57.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -189.50%.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.11.

In the same vein, PLAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87.

Technical Analysis of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.1988.

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.13% that was higher than 94.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.