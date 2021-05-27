The key reasons why The Western Union Company (WU) is -7.93% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 26, 2021, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) set off with pace as it heaved 0.86% to $24.50. During the day, the stock rose to $24.51 and sunk to $24.17 before settling in for the price of $24.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $19.07-$26.61.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $411.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $407.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.20.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. It has generated 438,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.82, operating margin was +20.80 and Pretax Margin of +17.73.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s CFO sold 2,129 shares at the rate of 25.00, making the entire transaction reach 53,225 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 434,976. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s CFO sold 109,510 for 24.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,732,070. This particular insider is now the holder of 434,976 in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.43 while generating a return on equity of 1,011.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.54, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.94.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Western Union Company, WU]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.68 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.79% that was higher than 22.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.