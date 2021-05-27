Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) recent quarterly performance of -37.63% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 26, 2021, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) set off with pace as it heaved 3.42% to $1.21. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMBR posted a 52-week range of $0.67-$3.65.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 48.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6300, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3626.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.33%, in contrast to 4.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer bought 1,988 shares at the rate of 2.17, making the entire transaction reach 4,314 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,988. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s 10% Owner sold 100,694 for 1.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,695. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,437,517 in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 4/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.84) by -$0.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 89.85.

In the same vein, TMBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24.

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., TMBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.01 million was inferior to the volume of 7.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.1322.

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.55% that was lower than 188.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.