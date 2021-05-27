Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) EPS growth this year is -99.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) open the trading on May 26, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 10.04% to $38.47. During the day, the stock rose to $40.92 and sunk to $37.57 before settling in for the price of $34.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $14.41-$41.95.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -62.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.26.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 181,566 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 65. The stock had 38.71 Receivables turnover and 1.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.43, operating margin was +0.56 and Pretax Margin of +0.10.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.30%, in contrast to 71.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s CAO & General Counsel sold 2,261 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 90,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29, Company’s CAO & General Counsel sold 4,000 for 38.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 152,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,261 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 4/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.17) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +0.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in the upcoming year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.12.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

[Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.02% While, its Average True Range was 2.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.41% that was higher than 52.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.