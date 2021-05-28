Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) return on Assets touches 0.02: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on May 27, 2021, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) started slowly as it slid -3.50% to $10.21. During the day, the stock rose to $10.62 and sunk to $10.14 before settling in for the price of $10.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRO posted a 52-week range of $4.00-$10.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 3.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 153.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8716 workers. It has generated 88,982 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 47. The stock had 7.12 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.33, operating margin was +2.80 and Pretax Margin of +1.73.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2019, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +0.05 while generating a return on equity of 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 153.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.21, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.79.

In the same vein, AGRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Adecoagro S.A., AGRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.93 million was better the volume of 0.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.63% that was higher than 33.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.