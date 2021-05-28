Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.01

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) established initial surge of 3.19% at $137.54, as the Stock market unbolted on May 27, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $138.14 and sunk to $133.16 before settling in for the price of $133.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, A posted a 52-week range of $83.71-$138.00.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $306.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $303.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $130.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.88.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 16400 employees. It has generated 325,549 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 43,841. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.12, operating margin was +17.89 and Pretax Margin of +15.77.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Agilent Technologies Inc. industry. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 23, this organization’s SVP, General Counsel, and Sec. sold 500 shares at the rate of 137.00, making the entire transaction reach 68,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,030. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 22, Company’s CEO and President sold 9,053 for 135.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,222,155. This particular insider is now the holder of 261,105 in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.83) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47 while generating a return on equity of 14.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.80, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.28.

In the same vein, A’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Agilent Technologies Inc., A]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.92% While, its Average True Range was 2.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.78% that was lower than 22.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.