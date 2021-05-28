Audacy Inc. (AUD) latest performance of 3.73% is not what was on cards

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) open the trading on May 27, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.73% to $4.45. During the day, the stock rose to $4.47 and sunk to $4.28 before settling in for the price of $4.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUD posted a 52-week range of $1.23-$6.34.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $627.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.35.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3524 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 301,049 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -68,736. The stock had 3.24 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.70, operating margin was +3.61 and Pretax Margin of -30.74.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Audacy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.00%, in contrast to 53.30% institutional ownership.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -22.83 while generating a return on equity of -31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Audacy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.20.

In the same vein, AUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

[Audacy Inc., AUD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Audacy Inc. (AUD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.12% that was lower than 72.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.