Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) EPS is poised to hit 1.14 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 27, 2021, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.47% to $197.24. During the day, the stock rose to $197.94 and sunk to $194.39 before settling in for the price of $194.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADP posted a 52-week range of $127.31-$198.35.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $425.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $425.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $191.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $168.05.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 58000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 251,548 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 42,526. The stock had 5.98 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.96, operating margin was +21.53 and Pretax Margin of +21.81.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06, this organization’s Corp VP sold 1,316 shares at the rate of 195.29, making the entire transaction reach 257,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,564. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Corp. VP sold 500 for 188.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 94,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,186 in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.82) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 44.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.32, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.87.

In the same vein, ADP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.75, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Automatic Data Processing Inc., ADP]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.20% While, its Average True Range was 3.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.87% that was lower than 21.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.