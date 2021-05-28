Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) recent quarterly performance of -12.73% is not showing the real picture

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) started the day on May 27, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.52% at $1.92. During the day, the stock rose to $2.13 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEPU posted a 52-week range of $1.95-$3.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $288.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.1090, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3345.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.87, operating margin was +56.03 and Pretax Margin of +31.40.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.09 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in the upcoming year.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.01.

In the same vein, CEPU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0856.

Raw Stochastic average of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.43% that was higher than 30.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.