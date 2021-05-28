Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) volume hits 1.06 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 27, 2021, Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) started slowly as it slid -3.30% to $7.92. During the day, the stock rose to $8.34 and sunk to $7.90 before settling in for the price of $8.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CODX posted a 52-week range of $7.01-$30.99.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 495.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 55.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 510.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $240.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.09.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 37 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,014,939 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,148,068. The stock had 12.15 Receivables turnover and 2.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.56, operating margin was +55.93 and Pretax Margin of +57.10.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.36%, in contrast to 32.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s General Counsel sold 108,334 shares at the rate of 8.53, making the entire transaction reach 923,628 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 38,046 for 11.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 418,506. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +56.98 while generating a return on equity of 124.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 510.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.53, and its Beta score is -1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.87.

In the same vein, CODX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Co-Diagnostics Inc., CODX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.72 million was lower the volume of 1.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.66% that was lower than 95.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.