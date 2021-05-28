Denbury Inc. (DEN) return on Assets touches -45.54: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) open the trading on May 27, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 3.52% to $65.95. During the day, the stock rose to $66.00 and sunk to $63.71 before settling in for the price of $63.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DEN posted a 52-week range of $15.43-$65.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -9.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.72.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 657 workers. It has generated 559,208 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,124,516. The stock had 5.49 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.97, operating margin was -4.40 and Pretax Margin of -257.85.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Denbury Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 550,060 shares at the rate of 28.50, making the entire transaction reach 15,674,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,753,706. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s 10% Owner sold 128,217 for 27.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,564,433. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,303,766 in total.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.24) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -201.09 while generating a return on equity of -120.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Denbury Inc. (DEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.36.

In the same vein, DEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -19.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

[Denbury Inc., DEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.62% While, its Average True Range was 3.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Denbury Inc. (DEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.62% that was higher than 51.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.