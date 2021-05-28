Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) PE Ratio stood at $24.83: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) started the day on May 27, 2021, with a price increase of 0.80% at $125.06. During the day, the stock rose to $126.30 and sunk to $124.15 before settling in for the price of $124.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXPD posted a 52-week range of $71.94-$124.82.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $112.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.91.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17500 employees. It has generated 578,746 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,825. The stock had 6.11 Receivables turnover and 2.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.17, operating margin was +9.30 and Pretax Margin of +9.46.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 97.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s President – Global Geographies sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 120.92, making the entire transaction reach 3,627,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,466. Preceding that transaction, on May 14, Company’s Director sold 4,500 for 118.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 533,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,537 in total.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.04) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +6.88 while generating a return on equity of 28.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.83, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.69.

In the same vein, EXPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.04, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.06% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.57% that was lower than 20.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.