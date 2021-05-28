I-Mab (IMAB) EPS growth this year is 126.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 27, 2021, I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) set off with pace as it heaved 9.16% to $75.18. During the day, the stock rose to $77.80 and sunk to $69.00 before settling in for the price of $68.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMAB posted a 52-week range of $21.55-$73.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 126.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.30.

I-Mab (IMAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. I-Mab’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.79%, in contrast to 37.30% institutional ownership.

I-Mab (IMAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

I-Mab’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 126.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in the upcoming year.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for I-Mab (IMAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.70.

In the same vein, IMAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

Going through the that latest performance of [I-Mab, IMAB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.15% While, its Average True Range was 4.82.

Raw Stochastic average of I-Mab (IMAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.78% that was higher than 75.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.