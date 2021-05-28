Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) volume hits 3.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on May 27, 2021, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) started slowly as it slid -0.31% to $112.02. During the day, the stock rose to $112.99 and sunk to $111.97 before settling in for the price of $112.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICE posted a 52-week range of $90.01-$121.96.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $562.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $555.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $115.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $108.77.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8964 employees. It has generated 859,618 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 234,983. The stock had 6.89 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.56, operating margin was +41.93 and Pretax Margin of +36.19.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 93.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s Director sold 7,629 shares at the rate of 112.29, making the entire transaction reach 856,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,602. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director sold 890 for 112.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,835. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,326 in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.3) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +27.34 while generating a return on equity of 11.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.98, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.70.

In the same vein, ICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Intercontinental Exchange Inc., ICE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.49 million was better the volume of 2.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.29% that was lower than 18.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.