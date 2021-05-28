JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Moves -2.09% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 27, 2021, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.09% to $39.91. During the day, the stock rose to $40.90 and sunk to $39.07 before settling in for the price of $40.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $33.38-$95.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -202.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.07.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 700 employees. It has generated 215,467 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -13,436. The stock had 4.88 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.70, operating margin was -7.71 and Pretax Margin of -8.05.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. JFrog Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.30%, in contrast to 60.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19, this organization’s Director sold 60,795 shares at the rate of 67.37, making the entire transaction reach 4,095,637 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 19, Company’s 10% Owner sold 76,683 for 68.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,229,827. This particular insider is now the holder of 95,295 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.24 while generating a return on equity of -2.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -202.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in the upcoming year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.65.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Going through the that latest performance of [JFrog Ltd., FROG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million was inferior to the volume of 1.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.33% that was lower than 60.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.