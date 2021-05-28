Livent Corporation (LTHM) volume hits 4.13 million: A New Opening for Investors

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) started the day on May 27, 2021, with a price increase of 6.25% at $19.88. During the day, the stock rose to $19.945 and sunk to $18.63 before settling in for the price of $18.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTHM posted a 52-week range of $5.63-$23.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -137.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.44.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 906 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 318,102 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,861. The stock had 2.73 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.40, operating margin was +2.98 and Pretax Margin of -8.81.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18, this organization’s President and CEO sold 3,715 shares at the rate of 20.59, making the entire transaction reach 76,492 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 225,407. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 08, Company’s President and CEO sold 4,991 for 22.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 110,251. This particular insider is now the holder of 241,957 in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -137.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Livent Corporation (LTHM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.02.

In the same vein, LTHM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.29 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.69% that was lower than 71.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.