Nautilus Inc. (NLS) return on Assets touches 22.02: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on May 27, 2021, Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.09% to $18.37. During the day, the stock rose to $18.48 and sunk to $17.81 before settling in for the price of $17.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLS posted a 52-week range of $5.60-$31.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -12.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $576.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.14.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 410 employees. It has generated 1,341,165 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 146,934. The stock had 7.35 Receivables turnover and 2.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.41, operating margin was +17.82 and Pretax Margin of +13.16.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Nautilus Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 78.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s VP & GM, Retail sold 16,964 shares at the rate of 18.19, making the entire transaction reach 308,528 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,608. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 8,095 for 17.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,501. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,636 in total.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.52) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +10.96 while generating a return on equity of 49.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nautilus Inc. (NLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.80, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.27.

In the same vein, NLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nautilus Inc., NLS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.98 million was lower the volume of 1.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Nautilus Inc. (NLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.05% that was lower than 82.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.