No matter how cynical the overall market is Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) performance over the last week is recorded -2.65%

As on May 27, 2021, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) started slowly as it slid -1.84% to $5.87. During the day, the stock rose to $7.10 and sunk to $5.7709 before settling in for the price of $5.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFH posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$13.14.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -33.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -321.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.30.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22 employees. It has generated 91,631 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,463. The stock had 0.77 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.21, operating margin was +26.23 and Pretax Margin of +27.79.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +27.79.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -321.40%.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 36.75.

In the same vein, MFH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21.

Technical Analysis of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., MFH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.37 million was lower the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.64% that was lower than 169.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.