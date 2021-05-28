Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) last week performance was -0.97%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) started the day on May 27, 2021, with a price decrease of -12.90% at $16.27. During the day, the stock rose to $17.74 and sunk to $15.1401 before settling in for the price of $18.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCFT posted a 52-week range of $11.98-$28.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $235.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3597 employees. It has generated 133,413 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -54,521. The stock had 3.13 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.23, operating margin was -46.15 and Pretax Margin of -46.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 17.00% institutional ownership.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -40.87 while generating a return on equity of -27.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.24.

In the same vein, OCFT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.64% that was higher than 60.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.