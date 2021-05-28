The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) EPS growth this year is -455.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) flaunted slowness of -2.41% at $43.31, as the Stock market unbolted on May 27, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $45.00 and sunk to $42.75 before settling in for the price of $44.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZEK posted a 52-week range of $26.35-$51.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -455.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.30.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1663 employees. It has generated 540,745 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -73,502. The stock had 14.56 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.00, operating margin was -1.04 and Pretax Margin of -14.51.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The AZEK Company Inc. industry. The AZEK Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.90%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s CEO and President sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 50.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,012,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,699,385. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s CEO and President sold 55,000 for 49.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,709,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,719,385 in total.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -13.59 while generating a return on equity of -13.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -455.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in the upcoming year.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 139.43.

In the same vein, AZEK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The AZEK Company Inc., AZEK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.01% While, its Average True Range was 1.82.

Raw Stochastic average of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.83% that was lower than 38.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.