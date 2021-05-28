U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) volume hits 2.0 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 27, 2021, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) set off with pace as it heaved 4.65% to $12.38. During the day, the stock rose to $12.60 and sunk to $11.9101 before settling in for the price of $11.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLCA posted a 52-week range of $2.42-$15.38.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -59.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $908.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2177 employees. It has generated 524,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -70,734. The stock had 4.35 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.62, operating margin was -0.86 and Pretax Margin of -20.71.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 80.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 10.55, making the entire transaction reach 316,485 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 214,684. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s CEO bought 2,000 for 9.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,398. This particular insider is now the holder of 841,987 in total.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.49 while generating a return on equity of -17.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.52.

In the same vein, SLCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Going through the that latest performance of [U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., SLCA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million was inferior to the volume of 1.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.89% that was lower than 92.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.