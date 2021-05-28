Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) latest performance of -4.29% is not what was on cards

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) started the day on May 27, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.29% at $7.81. During the day, the stock rose to $9.19 and sunk to $7.71 before settling in for the price of $8.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIOT posted a 52-week range of $4.84-$18.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -40.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $545.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.36.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1182 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 714,061 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,245. The stock had 5.24 Receivables turnover and 1.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.59, operating margin was +2.60 and Pretax Margin of +3.74.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.17%, in contrast to 36.80% institutional ownership.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.98 while generating a return on equity of 11.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -40.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, VIOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 47.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.96% that was lower than 121.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.