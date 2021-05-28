ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.58 million

As on May 27, 2021, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) started slowly as it slid -0.94% to $31.58. During the day, the stock rose to $31.93 and sunk to $31.29 before settling in for the price of $31.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZTO posted a 52-week range of $26.22-$38.66.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 32.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $833.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $642.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.15.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 22536 employees. It has generated 1,257,239 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 215,016. The stock had 8.35 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.15, operating margin was +16.55 and Pretax Margin of +19.97.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.62%, in contrast to 41.00% institutional ownership.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +17.10 while generating a return on equity of 9.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.60, and its Beta score is 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.37.

In the same vein, ZTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., ZTO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.07 million was lower the volume of 3.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.29% that was lower than 42.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.