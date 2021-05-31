A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) as it 5-day change was 1.17%

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) established initial surge of 3.28% at $3.46, as the Stock market unbolted on May 28, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $3.51 and sunk to $3.25 before settling in for the price of $3.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODT posted a 52-week range of $2.80-$46.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.28.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Odonate Therapeutics Inc. industry. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 17.46, making the entire transaction reach 1,746,380 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,607,086. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 17.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,746,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,607,086 in total.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.81) by -$0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, ODT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Odonate Therapeutics Inc., ODT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.73% that was lower than 91.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.