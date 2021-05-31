Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) latest performance of 2.89% is not what was on cards

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) open the trading on May 28, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.89% to $11.75. During the day, the stock rose to $12.04 and sunk to $11.45 before settling in for the price of $11.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BFLY posted a 52-week range of $9.20-$29.13.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.51.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Butterfly Network Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 39.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Director bought 39,905 shares at the rate of 11.10, making the entire transaction reach 442,798 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,964,751. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Director bought 150,000 for 11.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,663,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,924,846 in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 176.17.

In the same vein, BFLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.64.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

[Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.78% that was lower than 89.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.