CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) EPS growth this year is -128.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) established initial surge of 1.69% at $1.81, as the Stock market unbolted on May 28, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.13 and sunk to $1.80 before settling in for the price of $1.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCLP posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$2.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -128.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7388, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3403.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 730 employees. It has generated 413,133 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -84,818. The stock had 5.55 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.70, operating margin was +4.33 and Pretax Margin of -19.83.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CSI Compressco LP industry. CSI Compressco LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 25.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.55, making the entire transaction reach 38,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 484,184. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 25,000 for 1.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,610. This particular insider is now the holder of 509,184 in total.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -20.53 while generating a return on equity of -508.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

CSI Compressco LP’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -128.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.13.

In the same vein, CCLP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CSI Compressco LP, CCLP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.1369.

Raw Stochastic average of CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.65% that was lower than 80.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.