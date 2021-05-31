GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) volume hits 2.31 million: A New Opening for Investors

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) started the day on May 28, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.04% at $37.11. During the day, the stock rose to $39.33 and sunk to $37.02 before settling in for the price of $37.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $26.66-$64.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -720.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $406.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.55.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 450 employees. It has generated 1,152,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -614,274. The stock had 7.57 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.28, operating margin was -48.55 and Pretax Margin of -55.10.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 68.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s President, Consumer sold 16,700 shares at the rate of 33.22, making the entire transaction reach 554,721 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,121,523. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Director bought 57,963 for 32.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,884,247. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,532,276 in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -53.32 while generating a return on equity of -162.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -720.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 25.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 135.68.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.48% While, its Average True Range was 2.13.

Raw Stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.54% that was higher than 60.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.