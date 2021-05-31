Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.61

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 28, 2021, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) set off with pace as it heaved 2.95% to $12.92. During the day, the stock rose to $12.995 and sunk to $12.435 before settling in for the price of $12.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $4.09-$13.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7400.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.51.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 136 employees. It has generated 3,930,191 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,885,221. The stock had 5.71 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -83.11, operating margin was -101.85 and Pretax Margin of -364.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 99.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 05, this organization’s Director sold 19,550,000 shares at the rate of 10.16, making the entire transaction reach 198,555,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,503,847. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 05, Company’s Director sold 19,550,000 for 10.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 198,555,665. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,503,847 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -226.08 while generating a return on equity of -103.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7400.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in the upcoming year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.64, and its Beta score is 2.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.31.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.61 million was inferior to the volume of 2.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.26% that was lower than 57.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.