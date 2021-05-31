MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Moves 0.75% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) started the day on May 28, 2021, with a price increase of 0.75% at $14.72. During the day, the stock rose to $14.76 and sunk to $14.50 before settling in for the price of $14.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTG posted a 52-week range of $7.01-$15.68.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $338.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $334.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.99.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 739 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,622,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +53.84 and Pretax Margin of +46.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 97.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07, this organization’s EVP-Sales&Bus. Dev-Mtg Gty Ins sold 80,051 shares at the rate of 14.39, making the entire transaction reach 1,151,686 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 154,003. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s Director bought 8,000 for 8.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 67,901. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,989 in total.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +37.20 while generating a return on equity of 9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -30.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.45, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.50.

In the same vein, MTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.58 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.57% that was lower than 35.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.